A horse walks into a bar.

No punchline, just a video of a Burnley fan casually riding his horse into a rocking Princess Royal following yesterday's dramatic 2-1 win over Everton.

Scott Arfield's 90th minute winner no doubt left many inside Turf Moor feeling a little hoarse but it didn't stop this lone ranger nipping out for a celebratory pint afterwards.

Gives a whole new meaning to 'No Neigh Never'.