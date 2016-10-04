First birthday celebrations for brave little battler Olivia

Brave tot Olivia Lalor, who underwent a 14 hour operation to remove a tumour the size of an orange from her brain, has celebrated her first birthday.

She turned one just three days after starting her first session of chemotherapy at the Manchester Children’s Hospital where she has been treated since she was diagnosed with the cancerous tumour in July after undergoing an MRI scan.

Olivia was allowed out of the hospital ward for the first time for a little birthday party in the Ronald McDonald House where her parents, Melissa Balderson and Graham Lalor, have been staying.

Melissa (32) said: “We are hoping that Olivia will be allowed home as soon as possible. A line has been inserted for the chemotherapy treatment and she is being fed intravenously with a special fluid made up of fat and protein to help her gain strength.

“She is doing really well and is just so bright and happy all the time despite what she has been through. We are hoping that she wil start to gain weight so we can take her home.”

A fund raising campaign called Olivia’s Battle Fund has been launched by Melissa’s cousin, Leanne Cottam, to help the couple, who have a seven-year-old son called Reece, and so far the total stands at £1,800.

The family, who live in the Briercliffe area of Burnley, were thrilled when a £1,000 donation was made from the BK’s Heroes charity that was set up by the parents of Ben King who died of a brain tumour at the age of 27.

And Reedley couple Dave and Fiona King went along to wish Olivia Happy Birthday at her party along with family and friends. Fiona even presented her with a Princess Castle cake she had made herself.

Melissa added: “I would like to thank Dave and Fiona and all our friends and family who came along to make Olivia’s day so special.”

To donate to Olivia’s Battle Fund visit Leanne’s GoFundMe page.