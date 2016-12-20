Evil drug gang jailed for 77 years after cocaine racket

A two-month trial heard that a nine-strong drugs gang conspired to import large quantities of cocaine into Wigan from South America.

The details of the elaborate and illegal operation was laid bare as it was heard how the group, headed up by Paul Law, had arranged for cocaine to be imported from Mexico, via unsuspecting online courier companies.

The drugs were concealed in computer hard drives, which had the internal components removed, before they were sent to addresses in Wigan for onward production and supply.

In an apparent attempt to keep up the charade that he was a legitimate business man, Law operated a car valeting service called P&D Auto Clean, which was used as a front for money laundering and cocaine production by the group.

Following a long running surveillance operation by Wigan’s Organised Crime Investigation Team, numerous raids were carried out across the town with large amounts of cash, drugs and equipment associated with cocaine production seized.

This equipment included a 10 tonne hydraulic press which had traces of cocaine on the pressing plates and a dismantled computer hard drive.

It is estimated that during the conspiracy, around 18kg of adulterated cocaine would have been generated from the 22 deliveries which were identified as having been made from Mexico to the addresses of those involved.

A full list of those involved and the sentences received are:

Paul Law, 36, of Burns Close, Worsley Mesnes, was jailed for 14 years for conspiracy to supply and importation of cocaine.

William McDowall, 47, of Kingsley Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, was jailed for 14 years for conspiracy to supply cannabis and importation of and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Daniel Harrison, 26, of Spilsby Square, Worsley Mesnes, was jailed for 10 years for conspiracy to supply cannabis and importation of and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Warren McDonald, 48, of of Thompson Street, Worsley Mesnes, was jailed for 10 years for conspiracy to supply and importation of cocaine.

Anthony Stephenson, 32, of Sturton Avenue, Goose Green, was jailed for six years for the importation of cocaine.

Sarah Riches, 26, Grenfell Close, Worsley Mesnes was jailed for seven years for the importation of cocaine.

Damon Burke, 30, of Burns Close, Wosrley Mesnes, was jailed for six years six months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Claire Parkinson, 31, of Burns Close, Worsley Mesnes, was jailed for four years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Stephanie Myers , 26, of Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, was jailed for six years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.