Driver on the run after police chase crash

A driver is on the run after crashing into a fence while being chased by police.

Officers attending a different incident in Orrell spotted a white Ford Focus travelling at speed and turned around to pursue the vehicle which made off at speed.

The chase ended when the van crashed into a fence on Upholland Road in Billinge at around 3am on Sunday morning.

The van ended up on its roof and the fire service were called to help free a teenage boy who was trapped in the back of the vehicle.

GMP confimred that the driver left the scene, while the trapped youngster, believed to be aged 17, and another passenger were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A fire service spokesman said: “The car had been involved in a police chase and ended up on its roof. The passenger in the back hadn’t been wearing a seat belt so he had been thrown about a bit.

“It took about 20 minutes for us to get him out and we had to cut the back seat out before we managed to get him out the back door. He was about 17 years old.

“The driver had done a runner and the other passenger seemed ok.”

Anyone with any information about the collision, or the driver of the car, should call police on 101.