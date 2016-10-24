Chatburn woman dies in house blaze

A woman has died after a fire at a house in Chatburn this morning (Monday).

The fire broke out at the house in Greenfield Avenue.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called just before 8 am after neighbours saw the woman at a window inside the property.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Police confirmed someone had died in the fire. He said: "A fire broke out at an address in Chatburn just before 8 am and sadly a woman in her fifties has died. Police officers and crews are still on the scene."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 8-16 am that there was a house fire at Greenfield Avenue, Chatburn.

"Three fire engines attended - two from Clitheroe and one from Hyndburn.

"They used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit.

"An investigation is still ongoing into the cause of the fire."