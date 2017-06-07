New Assistant Chief Constable for Lancashire Police

Lancashire Constabulary has appointed a new Assistant Chief Constable.

Terry Woods, currently Chief Superintendent, will take over from ACC Mark Bates when he retires this summer.

The appointment of ACC Woods comes just a month after Sunita Gamblin, formally a Chief Superintendent at Derbyshire, was recruited to replace Deputy Chief Constable Andy Rhodes when he takes up the position of Chief Constable in June, creating a new Chief Officer group at Lancashire.

Terry Woods has worked at Lancashire Constabulary for 21 years, starting as a Constable at Burnley and subsequently working across Lancashire at Blackburn, Accrington, Preston and Blackpool.

He said: “It is an absolute honour to have been selected as an ACC in Lancashire, a county I have been proud to serve for 21 years.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported me including staff, partner organisations and particularly my family. I look forward to playing my part in the future of Policing and serving the communities of Lancashire going forward.”

DCC Andy Rhodes said: “I am delighted that Terry will be joining our new team and his knowledge of Lancashire’s communities and operational challenges will be a real asset for us. Terry has a hard earned reputation and will bring fresh insights to our plans for the future.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: “This is an exciting time in Lancashire Constabulary with a new leadership team building on a solid and high performing legacy of their predecessors.

“A new team brings new momentum and innovation helping us to meet new challenges and I am looking forward to working with the new Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods and the rest of the senior management team on delivering my police and crime plan for Lancashire.”