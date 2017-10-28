Pensioner Mildred Taylor from Bolton-Le-Sands dies following crash in Morecambe

Have your say

An 88 year old woman has died following a crash in Morecambe.

Mildred Taylor, from Bolton-Le-Sands, was travelling towards Morecambe as a passenger in a red Volkswagen Up at 1.50pm on Saturday, October 21.

The Volkswagen was involved in a collision in Marine Drive with a Honda Jazz travelling in the opposite direction.

Ms Taylor suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died on Thursday, October 26.

A tribute from Ms Taylor's family reads: "Mildred was a loving mother and grandmother, devoted to her family.

"Words cannot describe our loss, she will be in our hearts forever."

Sgt Marc Glass, from Lancashire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with Mildred's family at this difficult time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for anybody with information about the collision to make contact with the Investigation Team.

“I am particularly interested in speaking to any driver who was in the area at the time and has a dash cam fitted which may have recorded what happened.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0802 of October 21.