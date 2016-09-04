Lifeboat crews called to search for missing man

Lifeboat crews were diverted from training to help a man reported missing in Morecambe Bay.

The call, from the coastguard at 9am on Saturday, said a man aged about 60 had been reported walking into the bay and out towards the sea.

An intensive search was carried out by the rescue hovercraft crew from the stone jetty to Throbshore Point, Heysham.

At about 12pm the coastguard and police made the decision to end the search and as a result the volunteer RNLI crew was stood down.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “Although this was a false alarm it is better to be safe than sorry. Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat crews will assist the emergency services anytime and anyplace.

“We would encourage anybody who genuinely believes that someone is at risk, to report it.”