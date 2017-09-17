Rescue from canal bank

The Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team was called out to assist after a walker broke an ankle on the banks of the Lancaster Canal near Carnforth on Saturday afternoon.

A team spokesman said: “We were alerted to the casualty by the North West Ambulance Service and carried him to the waiting ambulance.”

Either side of that incident, the Barnacre-based team assisted with searches for two missing persons, who were later found safe and well.