Traffic disruption as main road collapses

A sink hole has opened up on a main artery in and out of Leyland.

Reports of the collapse in Dunkirk Lane, close to the junction of Paradise Lane and Moss Side shops, were first received at around 2pm.

Moss Side Councillor Michael Green said: “I imagine it’s probably something to do with the sewage pipes underneath. We had something similar in Slater Lane a while ago.

“County Highways are aware of the situation and the area has been cordoned off, but it might take a while before it’s resolved.

“I imagine traffic will build up around there, so if people can avoid the area, it’s probably wise to do so.”