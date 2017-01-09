Ten-year Leyland masterplan to go before council bosses

A masterplan is being drawn up to create a community and health ‘hub’ in Leyland.

Based in West Paddock - where South Ribble Council’s buildings are cited - the idea is to regenerate the area over a 10 year period to better provide for a growing population.

There is also already a pharmacy, surgery, young people’s service and day centre in West Paddock, with Leyland fire station and police station in close proximity.

The aim is to have a greater consolidation of services in the area, but no details of how this will be achieved have yet been revealed.

The council has so far secured £44,000 of Government, Innovation Agency and City Deal funding for the masterplan to begin the process of deciding future action.

Now the report must be agreed by Cabinet members. If agreement is reached, work on the masterplan will be started later this month and is expected to be completed by summer.

In a report to cabinet, it states: “Our community masterplan aims to create a better community and health provision in Leyland.

“Our challenge is to provide better services against a background of public and health sector reform, whilst improving the satisfaction of our growing communities.

“The Community Masterplan is an ambitious long-term community regeneration scheme which will be completed over a 10 year period and aims to deliver better services.

“By locating services together in and around West Paddock, both physically and from a customer perspective, we aim to transform how civic, health and community services are delivered to our customers.”

If approved, the council will be working with local stakeholders such as the local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), police, fire services, GP surgeries, Runshaw College and community groups.