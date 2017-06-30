Man jailed for sex offences against 13-year-old

A 59-year-old from Leyland has been jailed after he was convicted of a number of sex offences against a 13 year old boy.

David Monks, 59, of Golden Hill Road, was sentenced to five years imprisonment with a three year extended licence at Preston Crown Court.

The offences began in January 2016 when Monks first contacted the victim via a mobile phone app and arranged to meet with him in a camper van in Leyland. On a number of occasions they engaged in sexual activity and Monks paid the boy in cash each time they met.

The offences came to light following a separate investigation which led to the victim in this case being identified. The victim was spoken to by officers and as a result Monks was arrested in May 2016.

He was later charged with four offences of paying a child for sexual services and pleaded guilty to three of those offences at an earlier hearing.

Monks will also be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order upon his release from prison.

DI Simon Cheyte said: “Monks committed these despicable offences against the victim who was just 13 years old at the time, meeting with him on numerous occasions and making no attempt to ascertain his true age. The manner in which he exploited and took advantage of the victim is beyond belief and I am pleased that he has now been brought to justice for his crimes.

“This case also serves as a warning to others. It is vital that young people understand the importance of staying safe online and parents can spot the signs that may indicate their child is being groomed. We would encourage anyone who has been, or knows someone who has been, sexually abused, groomed or exploited to come forward and contact police confident in the knowledge they will be dealt with sensitively and professionally.”