Lancashire court listings - Monday, June 12, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Thieving worker stole £20k of cards

A woman helped herself to £20,000 worth of lottery scratchcards, a court has been told.

Thieving employee Paula Kendall, stole the haul of cards from the convenience store she worked at over a period between October 1 and 31 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kendall, who lived in Cleveland Road in Leyland, had worked at the School Lane branch of Costcutters at the time, prosecutors said.

She later admitted a single charge of theft.

The 44-year-old worker was given a community order.

She was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the shop and must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

The bench took her guilty plea into account.

The court ruled Kendall must also pay a £300 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jail for harasser who kicked a dog

A man who kicked a dog and breached a restraining order by contacting a woman has been jailed for 26 weeks over the “fear and distress” he caused to his victims.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Dean Wilkinson, 29, of no fixed abode, was banned from contacting a Lancaster woman but flouted the order.

He also admitted harassing another woman between February and May by writing letters to her family and approaching her.

He also admits using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, and causing suffering to a dog he kicked and hit in an incident on May 4.

The court made a second restraining order, and ruled he had a “complete lack of regard for court orders”.

Court snaps

Jeffrey Green, 59, of Cedar Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £275 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Julie Louise Frogatt, 34, of St Anne’s Road, Denton, Manchester, must have drug treatment and pay an £85 surcharge after admitting entering the living area in The Wellington Public House in Preston with intent to steal.

Tracey Jameson, 38, of no fixed abode, admits stealing a handbag from M&S and was given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Susan Jane Knowles, 46, of Carrington Road, Adlington, Chorley, admits a string of meat thefts from shops and was given an eight week jail term suspended for a year with a £115 surcharge and £27 compensation.

Jason Martin, 30, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, must have drug treatment after admitting a string of booze thefts from shops and must pay £156 compensation.

John Vincent Abela, 32, of Elswick Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour intending to cause fear of violence, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Approved Scaffolding, on Mayflower Avenue, Penwortham, has been fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs after being found guilty of failing to give driver information.

Fiona Nicholson, 20, of Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and was given a six month discharge, but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Salumi, 23, of Blackpool Road, Fulwood, Preston, must pay £150 compensation to his victim after admitting damaging a woman’s door.