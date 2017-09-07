'Cast a vote for Leyland's Worden Park'

A park in Leyland could be listed as one of the top 10 in the UK... but it needs your votes.

Worden Park has already marked two decades of recognition in the Green Flag awards.

It is the only park north of London to do so every year since the scheme, which rewards green spaces that are well looked after, began.

Now residents can help it claim a People’s Choice Award as one of the top 10 favourite green spaces in the UK.

South Ribble Council councillor Graham Walton, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and street scene, said: “Our parks are such as asset to the borough and we know that our residents love them. We recognise the importance of green spaces and we’re well aware that our parks are one of the many reasons that South Ribble is such a great place to live.

“Adding a People’s Choice award to the existing Green Flags would be a fantastic achievement and I’d encourage everyone to take five minutes to cast their vote.”

The awards allow residents to choose their favourites from all 1,797 Green Flag winners by casting their votes by the end of this month.

To vote for Worden Park go to www.greenflagaward.org/ and find it on the map – then click the vote button. Voting is open until September 30. The ten winners will then be chosen to be announced on October 11.

South Ribble has two other Green Flag winners: Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve, and Hurst Grange in Penwortham.

Worden Park is the largest in South Ribble, attracting around 300,000 visitors every year.

Got a story? Call Megan on 01772 838040, or get in touch with her on Facebook or Twitter