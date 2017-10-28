Truck driver seriously injured after getting stuck between two vehicles during crash in Lancaster

Have your say

A truck driver suffered serious injuries when he became stuck between two vehicles during a crash.

The a 47-year-old man, driving a DAF truck, had been involved in a collision with a white Scania van in Lancaster on Friday, October 27.

Police were called around 4.30am following reports of an accident on Cheapside, near McDonald's.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious road traffic collision in Lancaster.

“A man has been seriously injured and our thoughts are with the driver and his family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0159 of October 27.