LATEST: Woman killed in horror crash

A 34-year-old woman has died after a crash with a lorry in Lancashire.

The woman’s three-year-old son, who was travelling in the car with her, was miraculously uninjured in the crash, which happened this morning just after 9am on the A6 in Yealand Conyers, near Lancaster.

The 57-year-old lorry driver was also unhurt in the crash.

Police said the woman’s blue Honda Civic was travelling along the A6 in the direction of Carnforth when it collided with a lorry. The incident occurred just after the turn-off for Tarn Lane.

None of the people caught up in the accident have been named by police, who are now appealing for witnesses to the tragedy.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of the roads policing unit, said: “First and foremost we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the woman who died. We have specialist officers supporting them through this incredibly sad time, and our thoughts remain with them.

“We would now like to piece together exactly what occurred and would appeal to anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the HGV or the Civic in the moments before the collision occurred, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The road was closed until around 4.25pm today while police attended the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 327 of July 11th.