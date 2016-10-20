Girl, 15, disappears after leaving school

Concern is increasing about a 15-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving school in Lancaster yesterday afternoon.

Elin Bland was last seen at around midday leaving the premises of Chadwick High School, Mainway, in the Skerton area of the city.

Elin Bland, 15, Lancaster

She was reported missing a short time later after the taxi driver waiting to take her home informed school she had not turned up.

Elin, of Bay Horse, has not made contact with friends or family since.

A spokesperson from Lancaster Police, said: “Elin left school at her usual time but did not make it to the taxi which was waiting directly outside.

“She has not been seen or heard from since, which is extremely out of character for her.

“If you believe you have seen Elin or know where she may be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would urge also Elin, if she sees this appeal, to make contact with either her family or us.”

Elin is described as white, of slim build, with brown eyes and very long, dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trousers, a grey hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 558 of October 19.