Driver seriously injured in Arkholme collision

A motorist has suffered serious injuries following a collision near to Lancaster today (Monday, November 6).

Police were called around 8:10am to Main Road, Arkholme, following reports of an accident.

A Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the direction of Over Kellet had collided with a tree close to Rabbit Lane.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman, suffered serious internal injuries including fractures to her neck, ribs and pelvis.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for more than three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Seargant Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision close to Lancaster today.

“The driver has suffered serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has happened.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0200 of November 6.