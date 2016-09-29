Dad thanks daughter and mum for double kidney donation

A Lancashire dad is recovering at home after undergoing a kidney transplant for the second time in his life.

Amazingly, both times his donor has been a close family member.

Mark Bradley’s daughter Georgia, 31, donated her left kidney to help her dad after discovering she was a perfect match.

And 24 years ago, it was Mark’s mum Evelyn’s turn to help out with a donation.

“It’s not often that you get one perfect match off a family member so to have two is amazing really,” said Mark, 54.

Both father and daughter are doing well after their surgery earlier this month, although there is still a long recovery period ahead for the pair.

Mark had his first transplant at the age of 30 after both his kidneys failed.

Coincidentally, his late father John was also forced to have a kidney transplant 27 years ago after being on dialysis for several years.

Mark was on dialysis for four months until his mum was able to donate one of her kidneys to him.

She is now 77 and living in Warton, and has suffered no ill effects of living with a single kidney.

Mark’s donated kidney started to slowly deteriorate five years ago, and last year it began to fail.

In June last year, tests showed Georgia was a perfect match and she had the op via keyhole surgery. She said: “I was excited but I was nervous as well. It’s hard to get my head around the fact that my dad has now got a part of me inside him which is helping him.”

Without Georgia’s kidney, Mark would have had to have dialysis again.

He said: “I can’t thank her enough, words cannot explain it.”