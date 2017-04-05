Avocets herald spring

Striking wading birds are heralding the start of spring at Lancashire nature reserves.

Avocets have been sighted at RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve in Silverdale.

Kevin Kelly, visitor operations manager at RSPB Leighton Moss, said: “During the Second World War, the East Anglian coastal marshes were flooded as a form of defence. This provided the perfect home for avocets and a small population were able to take hold there.

“From this, avocet numbers have continued to increase and they have spread their range across the UK. They have been breeding at Leighton Moss since 2001. We now have a healthy population of over 1,500 pairs of breeding avocets in the UK and, with continued protection of their all important habitats we are hoping they will continue to thrive across the country.”

Avocet-themed walks will be held in the area on April 10, 17 and 24. It costs £5.50-£7 and must be booked in advance by calling 01524 701601.