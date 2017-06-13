Lancashire’s real life health heroes honoured

The second Lancashire Post Health Heroes Awards were a huge success with around 150 people attending the event.

The awards evening saw health workers from the public, private and voluntary sectors honoured for their work.

Winners of the Lancashire Post's Health Hero Awards

LP Editor Gillian Parkinson said: “It is always good to recognise the many people who look after us in our most vulnerable moments and to thank them for their professionalism and care.

“It is great that these awards are now established in the calendar so that we can say thank you to some real life heroes.”

RESULTS

Nurse of the Year

Winner – Bernadette Baxter from St Catherine’s Hospice

Presented by category sponsor UCLAN’s Executive Dean, Nigel Harrison

Dental Practice of the Year

Winner – Synergy Dental Practice, received by Dr Ali Altaf and/or Dr Suleman Anwar

Presented by category sponsor Harrison Drury Solicitors Senior Associate, David Edwards

Optician of the Year

Winner – Specsavers Preston, received by Eimear Banks

Carer/Caring Team of the year

Winner – Jeannette Smalley and Team

Presented by category sponsor Preston Guild Hall’s Marketing Assistant Hannah Slater

Therapist of the Year

Winner – Duang Roberts

Pharmacy of the Year

Winner – Broadoak Pharmacy, received by Mike Ball

Mental Health Worker of the Year

Winner – Angela Watkins

Doctor of the Year

Winner – Dr Adam Morris, Renal Surgeon from Preston Royal Hospital

Presented by category sponsor Synergy Dental Clinic’s Dr Ali Altaf

Unsung Hero Award

Joint Winners: Mona Klavins, Lucy Clark, Mitch Johnson, Valerie Garnett, James Grimston, Andres Bespalovs and Georgijs Kadakovs

Presented by category sponsor Specsavers Principal Optometrist, Eimear Banks