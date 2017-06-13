Lancashire’s real life health heroes honoured

The second Lancashire Post Health Heroes Awards were a huge success with around 150 people attending the event.
The awards evening saw health workers from the public, private and voluntary sectors honoured for their work.
LP Editor Gillian Parkinson said: “It is always good to recognise the many people who look after us in our most vulnerable moments and to thank them for their professionalism and care.
“It is great that these awards are now established in the calendar so that we can say thank you to some real life heroes.”
RESULTS
Nurse of the Year
Winner – Bernadette Baxter from St Catherine’s Hospice
Presented by category sponsor UCLAN’s Executive Dean, Nigel Harrison
Dental Practice of the Year
Winner – Synergy Dental Practice, received by Dr Ali Altaf and/or Dr Suleman Anwar
Presented by category sponsor Harrison Drury Solicitors Senior Associate, David Edwards
Optician of the Year
Winner – Specsavers Preston, received by Eimear Banks
Carer/Caring Team of the year
Winner – Jeannette Smalley and Team
Presented by category sponsor Preston Guild Hall’s Marketing Assistant Hannah Slater
Therapist of the Year
Winner – Duang Roberts
Pharmacy of the Year
Winner – Broadoak Pharmacy, received by Mike Ball
Mental Health Worker of the Year
Winner – Angela Watkins
Doctor of the Year
Winner – Dr Adam Morris, Renal Surgeon from Preston Royal Hospital
Presented by category sponsor Synergy Dental Clinic’s Dr Ali Altaf
Unsung Hero Award
Joint Winners: Mona Klavins, Lucy Clark, Mitch Johnson, Valerie Garnett, James Grimston, Andres Bespalovs and Georgijs Kadakovs
Presented by category sponsor Specsavers Principal Optometrist, Eimear Banks