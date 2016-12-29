Lancashire Evening Post's most read stories online for 2016

It's been quite a year online at the Lancashire Evening Post and we've covered all kinds of memorable stories that have really struck a chord with our readers. So before we say goodbye (or good riddance) to 2016, we thought we'd revisit some of our most read stories online.
Cuts to services have hit Lancashire hard this year, so it's no surprise that our most read story of 2016 was the news that one of the region's most popularA&E departments at Chorley was to close in April. Readers were also keen to find out which libraries and museums were set to close as part of Lancashire County Council's bid to save £200m by 2020 in another of our biggest stories of the year published in May. Lancashire Evening Post digital editor, Colin Ainscough said: "This year we have seen a continued change in how our readers are consuming news. "The launch of our new mobile ready website and notification service has allowed us to be ever more effective in bringing the news as it happens to our readers." Here's a detailed look back at our top 10 most read stories of 2016.