Lancashire County Council in the running for national awards for work with children and young people

Lancashire County Council has made it through to the finals of the prestigious Children and Young People Now Awards 2017.

The Children and Young People Now Awards, now in its twelfth year, recognise initiatives from the public, private and voluntary sector that make a positive impact on people's lives.

The county council has been nominated for three awards:

Youth Volunteering and Social Action Award

Lancashire's Children and Young People's Participation Team have been nominated for the Youth Volunteering and Social Action Award. This award recognises an initiative that enables a child or young person to make a difference in their community, or to their peers, through volunteering, social action and campaigning.

The nomination is in recognition of the county council's approach to ensuring that the views of children and young people (up to the age of 19, or 25 if they have a disability) are considered when important decisions, that can profoundly affect their lives, are made.

The initiatives developed include young care leavers having a role in developing the support they receive and adapting the training of staff who work with them.

Young Carers Award

Barnardo's Lancashire Young Carers have been nominated for the Young Carers Award. This award recognises the initiative that has done the most to support children, young people or young adults up to 25 who care for a family member or friend with an illness, disability, mental health problem or addiction.

This includes providing support to meet carers' educational, health, social and emotional needs; helping carers who have previously been unidentified by services; and working with families to reduce inappropriate levels of caring.

The team has been nominated in recognition of the innovative actions to help young carers in the county, including the allocation of a project worker to help to reduce the impact of their caring role on everyday life, and the establishment of a 'Healthy Lifestyles' support group looking at all areas of the young carers' lifestyle.

Children in Care Award

The Linx Children in Care Council has been nominated for the Children in Care Award. This award recognises the local authority or care provider that has done the most to improve outcomes for looked-after children and young people

The young people involved in this project are part of Lancashire's Children in Care Council (LINX) and is run by Barnardo's on behalf of the county council. This group work on projects and consultations that have a direct impact on their lives, and on other young people who are being looked after. The young people involved influence the provision of services to them local, nationally and internationally.

Response

Cabinet member for children, young people and schools, county coun Susie Charles, said: "Congratulations to everyone involved with these successful initiatives. It is a real achievement just to be nominated nationally, and fantastic recognition of the very important work that takes place between the county council and its partners.

"What all the projects have in common is that they demonstrate innovative approaches which provide great results for children and young people in Lancashire."

Assistant Director for Barnardo’s in Lancashire,Paul Wilcox, said: “We are very proud of the services we run to support young people in Lancashire and we continue to be amazed and inspired by so many of the individuals and groups we work with.

"Ensuring young people’s voices are heard and reflected in the way our services operate is an integral part of how we work, and we are delighted that these initiatives have been recognised for award shortlist at a national level.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 22 November.

More information about the awards is available at http://www.cypnawards.com/shortlistwww.cypnawards.com/shortlist