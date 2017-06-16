Katy’s song for grieving parents

A music teacher from Little Hoole is hoping her debut single helps bereaved parents across the UK.

Katy Bradley, 29, was moved to write Dawn of the Aching Arms after hearing a radio interview with a mum who lost her daughter at birth.

So touched by the story was Katy, who lost a younger sister to streptococcus, that she decided to use her talents to fundraise for the national charity Aching Arms, which specialises in supporting families who go into hospital pregnant and have to walk out empty-handed.

Twenty sales of the 99p single will pay for a teddy bear for affected families and 350 sales will pay to run a nurses awareness course in one hospital.

Katy, who runs KTB Music, said: “My little sister died when I was three, it is the only way I can link myself to the emotions involved in this song. It was very hard to write, and then record and produce - there have been lots of tears.

“I had a long chat with my parents about their emotions during the weeks after my sister’s passing and it is because of the chat with them that I was able to write the song, even though it was hard.

“There is one poignant line which came out of that evening: ‘A lifetime of crying’. I felt that people suffer what they see as never-ending grief and wanted to paint a picture of hope through the song. The final line is ‘Your rainbow is still out there’.”

The single is 99p, and is downloadable from itunes, Amazon and Googleplay.