Inquests opened into Manchester bomb deaths

The inquests into the deaths of the Manchester Arena bombing victims have been opened.

Senior coroner for Manchester Nigel Meadows opened the hearings at Manchester Civil Justice Centre this morning.

The 22 victims died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as concert-goers began leaving a show by US singer Ariana Grande on May 22.

They included four people from Lancashire - Saffie Rose Roussos, eight, from Leyland, Georgina Callander, 18, from Tarleton, Ribble Valley mum of three Michelle Kiss, 45, and Blackpool school receptionist Jane Tweddle, 51

The hearings are all set to be adjourned, pending the completion of the police investigation.

An inquest into Abedi’s death will be opened at a later date.

Twenty-one people have been arrested so far in connection with the Greater Manchester Police investigation into the attack.

Fifteen have since been released without charge and six remain in custody.