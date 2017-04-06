Ground-breaking partnership between forensics students and Lancashire police

Forensic experts and university students in Lancashire are to work alongside each other in a ground-breaking new partnership.

Lancashire Constabulary and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have teamed up for the project - which, say police, will enhance forensic science services in Lancashire.

The constabulary says it is the first collaboration of its kind within policing and forensic science, where forensic experts and students will work together in new, purpose-built police facilities to research, investigate and deliver forensic science services in the county.

The collaboration, agreed yesterday, cements the plans for the Academy, which will be based at Lancashire Constabulary HQ, at Hutton.

The new facilities will include state of the art research labs, equipment and teaching and training suites alongside crime scene houses, accommodation and conferencing.

Andy Rhodes, Deputy Chief Constable of Lancashire said: “During a time when police forces are looking at ways to collaborate with other forces and regionalise forensic science services, we have opted to keep a clear focus on how we can improve our delivery here in Lancashire and joining up with UCLan provides us with some fantastic opportunities”

UCLan Vice-Chancellor Professor Mike Thomas, said: “The University already has a long and established relationship with Lancashire Constabulary and this collaboration will make it even stronger as we work together to help the county take a lead role in the scientific investigation of crime.

Police Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “This is a real opportunity for Lancashire to attract the best forensic teams in the country and to really develop a pioneering learning and development approach to our work. It will deliver real operational benefits and put Lancashire on the map in the field of forensic investigations.”