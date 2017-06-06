General Election 2017: Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, North Preston and Wyre

Here we will be bringing you all the Lancashire results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.

Here are the candidates for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble - results will be posted here on the night.

Preston

Mark Hendrick - Labour

Kevin Beaty - Conservative

Anne Power - Green Party

Neil Darby - Liberal Democrat

Simon Platt - UKIP

Chorley

Lindsay Hoyle - Labour

Caroline Moon - Conservative

Peter Lageard - Green Party

Stephen Fenn - Lib Dem

South Ribble

Seema Kennedy - Conservative

Andrew Wight - Green Party

Julie Gibson - Labour

John Wright - Liberal Democrat

Mark Jarnell - NHA National Health Action Party

Mark Smith - UKIP

North Preston and Wyre

Ben Wallace - Conservative

Ruth Norbury - Green

Michelle Heaton-Bentley - Labour

John Potter - Liberal Democrat