General Election 2017: Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn, Rossendale and Darwen

Here we will be bringing you all the Lancashire results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.

Here are the candidates for Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn, Rossendale and Darwen - results will be posted here on the night.

Burnley

Gordon Birtwistle - Liberal Democrats

Tom Commis - UKIP

Julie Cooper - Labour

Laura Fisk - Green Party

Paul White - Conservative

Pendle

Ian Barnett - Green Party

Wayne Blackburn - Labour Party

Gordon Lishman - Liberal Democrat

Brian Parker - BNP

Andrew Stephenson - Conservative

Blackburn

Irfan Ahmed - Liberal Democrats

Bob Eastwood - Conservative

Kate Hollern - Labour Party

Duncan Miller - Independent

Rossendale & Darwen

Alyson Barnes - Labour Party

Jake Berry - Conservative

Sean Bonner - Liberal Democrats

John Payne - Green Party