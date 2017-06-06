General Election 2017: Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Blackpool South and Fylde

Here we will be bringing you all the Lancashire results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.
Here are the candidates for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Blackpool South and Fylde - results will be posted here on the night.
Blackpool North & Cleveleys
Paul Maynard - Conservative
Sue Close - Liberal Democrat
Duncan Royle - Green Party
Chris Webb - Labour
Paul White - UKIP
Blackpool South
Gordon Marsden - Labour
Peter Anthony - Conservative
Bill Greene - Liberal Democrat
Noel Matthews - UKIP
John Warnock - Green Party
Fylde
Mark Menzies - Conservative
Tina Louise Rothery - Green Party
Jed Sullivan - Labour Party
Freddie Van Mierlo - Liberal Democrats