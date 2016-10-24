Has this man had his foot run over for telling a driver to slow down?

A man had his foot run over after he told a fellow driver to slow down, police believe.

Police were called around 12.45pm on October 8 after reports of a collision on Trinity Close, Freckleton.

A 42-year-old man was found at the scene with a serious foot injury.

Police believe the victim had been driving when he passed another vehicle and urged the driver to slow down.

As the 42-year-old man parked his car, the driver of the other vehicle returned, allegedly using his car to hit the victim.

The driver then made off from the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his right foot and ankle and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving and bailed to December 7.

Police are now appealing for information and would be keen to speak to anyone who can assist with their enquiries.

PC Faye Robertson, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a suspected hit and run in Freckleton.

“While we have made one arrest, we are keen to establish exactly what happened and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“This incident took place at lunchtime in a busy part of the village and we believe someone must have seen what took place.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1615929.