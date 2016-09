Fire crews arrived at a Lancashire mill to find it well alight early this morning.

The fire service posted on its website to say one section of the two-storey derelict mill on Sunday Bank, Kirkham, was ablaze and crews used hose reels and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service was unavailable for comment but the online report wrote that crews were still at the scene at around 3am.

More information as soon as we get it.