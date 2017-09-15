Former Archbishop heading to Lancashire

A former Archbishop of Canterbury is coming to Lancashire for a Q&

The former Archbishop, Rowan Williams, will be heading to St Silas’ Church on Preston New Road, Blackburn, on Tuesday September 19, where he will talk about his life and work as a Christian minister and believer.

Jean Brindle, of St Silas’ Church, said: “We hope that clergy and church leadership teams from all over the Diocese in Lancashire will want to come and listen to one of the key figures of recent Church of England history.”

Tea, coffee and cakes will be served after the talk, and tickets are available for £10 each from www.stsilasorgan.org.uk and by telephone on 01254 54991.

Money raised during the event will go to funding the restoration of St Silas’ organ. So far, £82,000 has been raised, with the total cost being £142,000.