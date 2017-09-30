Firm faces legal action over Manchester bomb victim’s job

A Lancashire firm is facing legal action over claims that it warned one of the seriously injured victims of the Manchester bombing that she could be made redundant.

Julie Thomas, 34, was left paralysed by the horrific attack at the Manchester Arena in May, which killed 22 people.

But now the conveyancing assistant says she has lost her job with Ormskirk-based Dickinson Parker Hill solicitors.

Julie, from Liverpool, has been told by doctors she may never walk again, and copes with constant pain from her injuries.

She says she felt she had no choice but to resign after being told that her post was being made redundant, and is bringing a ­constructive dismissal and discrimination case against the firm for “unreasonable bullying and harassment”

She told the Manchester Evening News: “None of this was my fault. I just went to a concert with a friend to enjoy myself.”

It is understood that Dickinson Parker Hill do not accept her claims.