Fears over rural homes recommendation

A controversial scheme to build 78 new homes on grazing land has been recommended for approval when it goes before planning bosses on Tuesday.

Local residents say their concerns have been “totally ignored” by council officers, and implored members of South Ribble’s planning committee to throw out the plans for land north of Methuen Drive and at Olive Farm, Hoghton.

Applicants Galliford Try Partnerships have proposed 39 of the homes will be for shared ownership or to rent, with access from the head of Methuen Drive.

The council has received 110 letters of objection from residents, citing problems with density, access, flooding and overshadowing .

Hoghton Parish Council have also objected, highlighting the impact on local infrastructure, and The Campaign to Protect Rural England questionned the need for housing/affordable housing, access, and poor design.

John Bremers, representing residents, said the development was an “exercise in box-ticking” over affordable homes in the borough, and that council officers “are not interested in what is needed by local residents.”

He also complained about a lack of public consultation.

An officers’ report states the development would meet affordable housing needs, the proposed mixture of house types and designs are “not considered to be out of character with the surrounding area”, and the density of 32.9 dwellings per hectare and is “not dissimilar to other approved sites”.

Officers said the properties would not result in undue overlooking or a loss of privacy, and Lancashire County Highways have raised no objections, saying extra traffic flow would have a “negligible impact on safety and capacity in the immediate vicinity of the site”.

Galliford Try Partnerships declined to comment.