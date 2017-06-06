Young Chorley solicitor receives highest Girl Guide honour

An inspirational young woman from Chorley has risen to the challenge to achieve the highest award in Girlguiding.

Solicitor Adele Collier, 25, received the Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons in London. She was presented with the accolade by interim chairwoman of Girlguiding’s board of trustees Val Elliott and Sally Illsley, deputy chief guide.

Adele took on a series of personal challenges from voluntary work to travel, in order to achieve the prestigious award. Fewer than 150 Girlguiding members receive the award each year and they have to complete their challenges before they turn 26.

Adele took three years to finish her challenges and these included organising a trip to Budapest, running the 10k in Manchester and training to become a peer educator which involved running sessions on wellbeing for Guides and Brownies.

She said: “I have never been a runner and as a teenager throughout high school running was not my thing. I pushed myself to train with the end goal of a 10k run in Manchester.

“Since this I have carried on running and I have entered into a 10k event each year.”

Sally Illsley, deputy chief guide, said: “The presentation of the Queen’s Guide Awards is a wonderful celebration of all these young women have achieved.

“They have all pushed themselves to take on challenges outside of their comfort zone, to develop skills and make a difference in their communities and further afield.

“They should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”