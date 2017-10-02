Ashley Banjo and Mickey Mouse teach local children to dance

Local schoolchildren got the chance to work with dance superstar Ashley Banjo at a Disney on Ice event.

The pupils from Whittle-le-Woods Primary School travelled to London for a dance workshop with Ashley Banjo, star of Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity.

Ahead of the Manchester Disney on Ice show Ashley Banjo host a dace workshop with children from Whittle-le-woods school in Chorley, Lancashire.

He worked with the children to create stories and choreography inspired by the under sea world of The Little Mermaid and snowy mountainside from Frozen.

Ashley said: “It’s an amazing initiative that allows kids to carry on the magic of a Disney On Ice at home by creating their own stories and dance routines.”

Encouraging children to perform and use their imagination is something I do for a living, so I’m naturally behind any programme that does that.

“The best part is that it works as part of the school curriculum too. The children let their minds run wild and the end performances were brilliant.”

We even had Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pop in to show off their dance moves.”