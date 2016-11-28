Updated: Business as usual after fire at Booths in Chorley

A blaze at Booths supermarket in the centre of Chorley has been put out and the supermarket says it’s back to business as usual in the morning.

Fire crews from around Lancashire raced to the store in Union Street shortly after 8pm tonight.

The blaze did not turn out to be serious, but police were called in to close off roads in the area to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Late this evening Booths tweeted: “@leponline #BoothsChorley UPDATE: All staff & customers are safe after a small fire, thanks for their cooperation. Open at 8am as usual.”

In addition to a number of fire engines, a special aerial ladder platform was despatched from Preston to help with the operation. The ALP allows crews to fight a blaze from high up.

The whole of Union Street was shut down in both directions.

By 10.30pm the streets were reopened and it was being reported locally that the fire had been in an air conditioning unit on the roof.