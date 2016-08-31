UPDATE: Teenage boy fighting for life after M6 collision

A BOY hit by a car on the M6 yesterday is in a critical condition at Alder Hey Hospital.

Police said the boy appeared to run onto the carriageway on the Southbound M6 at Charnock Richard services at 1.45pm, and was involved in a collision with a Jaguar XF.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

His family are being supported.

The motorway was closed for about four hours.

Sgt Lee Campbell, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a boy with life threatening injuries. I would appeal for anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn’t already spoken to the police, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0776 of Tuesday, August 30th.