Update: Four men released in connection with murder of Chorley man Andrew

Four men have been released in connection with the murder of a Chorley man found injured in Blackburn.

Three of the men, aged 48,49 and 42, alll from Blackburn were yesterday being held on suspicion of the murder of Andrew Whitter , 54, originally from Chorley.

The fourth man aged 23, was arrested in connection with Mr Whitter's death and robbery on Wednesday. It is these four who have been released under investigation.

A fifth man, 26, arrested on Friday has been released without charge.

Mr Whitter was initially taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital in a critical condition at around 10pm on Monday from the Islington Motel, Great Bolton Street.

He had suffered a number of head injuries and died on Thursday. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are investigating the possibility that Mr Whitter may have been assaulted and robbed in the days before he was taken to hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information.

DCI Jill Johnston from East CID said: "We are continuing our investigation into what happened to Andrew Whitter and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch with us.

“We continue to support Mr Whitter’s family at this time.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0197 of July 12 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.