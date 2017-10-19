A dancer from Chorley is within reach of the neon lights of LA.

Aaliyah Baker is dancing her way to the home of Hollywood to represent the UK in competition Dance Excellence.

Teenager from Chorley Aaliyah Baker will dance her way to LA

But to be able to take part in the competition the 17-year-old must first raise enough money to fund her trip. So Aaliyah is putting on a show at Parklands High School, Magic of LA, to make her dream become true.

“Fortunately enough I was successful in an audition which means that I was offered a place to be able to go and represent my country,” said Aaliyah.

“To be able to go on such an amazing once in a life time opportunity I would need to raise the funds to be able to pay for it.

“This is why I am putting on a performance evening with signing, dancing, raffle and also refreshments on the night.”

Aaliyah graduated with a BTEC in dance at Parklands High School three years ago.

After finishing she auditioned for some of the top dance colleges in the north west and secured a place at a college called Shockout in Manchester.

“I am really enjoying my time there and through it and the people that I have met I have gained some lifelong friends and also come across some amazing opportunities that I feel would help me become a better person and dancer.

“One of these opportunities was an audition in July to be able to go with a team to LA to represent England at a dance competition.”

If Aaliyah is able to fundraise enough money to take part in Dance Excellence she will spend two weeks in LA competing and taking part in dance workshops.

“We go up against teams from around the world from about 60 different countries,” she said. We’ll compete in lots of different dance styles - ballet, jazz, tap and commercial. We even get to perform at Disney World.”

Aaliyah, whose dream is it to dance for Beyonce, also coaches a team of about 15 young dancers at Parklands High School.

Magic of LA takes place at Parklands High School on November 24. Tickets cost £5

To book Magic of LA email Aaliyah at aaliyahjade1999@hotmail.com