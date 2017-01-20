Starved bull terrier found dead in wood

A Staffordshire bull terrier which starved to death was found dumped in woods in Rivington.

It is the third time in just two weeks that animal welfare officers have been called out to deal with abandoned dogs - the previous two were so emaciated they had to be put to sleep.

Chorley Council is now appealing for dog owners who can’t cope with their pets not to abandon them, but instead to give the authority a call.

“This is just so upsetting and so unnecessary,” said councillor Marion Lowe, Chorley Council’s animal welfare champion.

“If people can’t cope with their dog, just ring us and we will collect and rehome it whenever possible. Please don’t be afraid to ask for help, we will do what we can. We can’t offer financial help, but we may be able to put you in touch with someone who can and help in other ways. To have three dogs abandoned like this in just a couple of weeks is just heartbreaking.”

The police called the council after a suspicious package was reported in woods in Rivington and it was found to be a female, brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier, about two years old, which had starved to death. It had no micro-chip, no identity disc and no collar.

Two other dogs, both elderly had also been dumped. One was a Labrador witha massive tumour and the other was a Cairn terrier. It was fitting and was very neglected, its coat was full of lumps and its nails had curled round. Both these dogs were in such a bad state they had to be put down.

Contact Chorley Council on 01257 515151 or email contact@chorley.gov.uk