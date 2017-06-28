‘Shed’ idea for town centre bar

A bar with a difference will soon be opening in the centre of Chorley, if plans are given the green light.

Stephen Hornby is seeking permission to change the former American Soda shop in Fazakerley Street into a new bar and restaurant.

“It’s going to be a new bar that will look like the inside of a shed - why not?”, said the 29-year-old.

“It’ll be all wood and rusty corrugated roof, and we’ll be serving a lot of gins and wines and a bit of food too.”

Stephen, who has lived in Chorley for the past four years, said he wants to cater for young professionals and students, offering something different to what is already available in the town.

Recently there has been a growth in the micropub scene in Chorley with Shepherd’s Hall Ale House in Chapel Street; Bob Inn in Chorley Market, The Ale Station in Chapel Street and the Cockt’Alehouse, Eccleston.

Stephen said: “It’s a bit different to what’s already out there in Chorley.

“Micropubs are great, but they’re too small. In The Shed there will be space for 60 people and if I get a fire escape, it will hold 100.”

As well as food and drink, there are plans to host live music at the venue, catering for a variety of tastes.

Should planning permission be granted, Stephen is altready lining up a Rastafarian band for the opening night.

For him, it is the realisation of a dream, spurred on by developments in his career.

He said: “I’ve lost my job twice in the past few years, having to take redundancy, so thought why not go for it?”

It is the first time Stephen will have run a bar and restaurant and he’s hoping to do a lot of the work by himself.

He said: “If this goes through, this will create a few jobs, but mostly it will be me, working on my own, getting stuck in. But I’m looking forward to it.”

The planning application to change the use of the building will go before Chorley Council in coming weeks, and if approved, Stephen will then have to apply for a premises licence.