Power cut in Chorley leaves around 900 homes without electricity

A power cut left around 900 properties without electricity in Chorley after a branch fell onto overhead lines, say Electricity North West.

High winds are reported to have caused the branch to drop onto power lines close to the Duxbury Golf course on Duxbury Hall Road.

A spokesman for Electricity NW said: "Power was cut to around 900 homes in the PR7 at around 9.30am this morning to allow engineers to repair the damage safely.

"Electricity supplies are expected to be reconnected by 2pm this afternoon."

Electricity North West tweeted out to its customers that: "We are aware of a fault affecting 1200 properties in your area. An engineer is en route."

Power was restored to the majority of properties by 1.45pm.