Pint-sized watering hole Toastie Tavern is new addition to Chorley's micro pub scene

Another micro pub has joined Chorley’s growing stock of popular pint-sized drinking establishments.

Toastie Tavern swung open its doors to the public two weeks ago with manager Daniel Hull at the helm.

The Market Street pub is one of two in town owned by Frank Smalley and Lesley Humphrys from Chorley, the other being The Crown in Chapel Street.

Although Frank and Lesley operate 27 pub sites across the Northwest, Toastie Tavern will be their first micro pub.

Frank said: “This is a pilot to hopefully roll out some more. We’re going to have to go through a learning curve.”

However, walk through the door and you will meet Daniel, 34, born a Wiganer, but an adopted Chorleyite for the last 15 years, Daniel comes from a long pedigree of ale pullers.

His family have on more than one occasion won recognition from CAMRA for running branch ‘pub of the season’. Daniel, who pulled his first pint when he was five-years-old, remembers it costed 66pence. He said: “You cannot find anyone who cares more for their beer than I do. Cask ale is not a science, it’s alchemy.

“Also, selection is just as important and I will be bringing the good folk of Chorley the greatest beers in the peak of their condition. This is my second venture into micro pubs and it’s been cracking so far.”

Alongside cask ales and craft keg beers Daniel will also be producing cocktails with his knowledge of mixology.

The Toastie Tavern has taken over the corner shop unit which was formerly D’Owd Inn.