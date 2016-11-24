Overhaul pledge at failing care home

The boss of a failing care home has vowed significant improvements are being made.

The Grange Care Home in Stump Lane, Chorley, was rated as inadequate in a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection, and placed into special measures. This means it faces being shut down if improvements are not made.

A report by inspectors highlighted problems including:

- People’s medicines not being managed in a “robust” manner, with one person given medicine belonging to another

- The home had not reported serious and unexplained injuries to the CQC or local safeguarding team

- Care staff had been employed without suitable references and there was a “significant shortfall” in mandatory training

- Care plans did not demonstrate people’s involvement

- The registered manager was not actively involved in the day-to-day running of the home.

The report did however state the food was adequate, infection control measures were in place and hygiene had been maintained.

It also stated: “People spoke highly of care staff and felt they were treated in a kind and caring manner.”

Steve Sams, registered provider at The Grange, said: “We are working tirelessly to address the issues raised by the Care Quality Commission.

“Significant improvements on issues and concerns raised have already been made, including the formalisation of home procedures. An action plan has already been submitted to, and been acknowledged by the CQC.

“The safety and comfort of our service users is our highest priority, and we endeavour to put all improvements in place by the next inspection in the new year.”

He invited families of residents to discuss any concerns with staff at the home.