Motorway closed after fatal crash

A stretch of the motorway is closed after a crash in which one person has died.

The collision, which involved a lorry, took place between junction 6, Horwich, and junction 8, Chorley, on the M61 at around 3.40am this morning.

Lancashire Police confirmed the crash was fatal and accident investigation is now complete with recovery work starting to begin.

A diversion is in place, with drivers being told to follow the solid black triangle symbol to the A6207, the A6 and the A674.

Motorists can then rejoin the motorway at junction 8 near Botany Bay.

Highways England have described the collision as “serious” and said the junction is expected to remain closed during morning rush hour.

North West Motorway police confirmed that at present traffic is coping well between Farnworth towards Preston.

The road is not expected to reopen until around 11.30am.