Make your vote count for Chorley Little Theatre

A Lancashire theatre is looking for your help to continue its renaissance.

Chorley Little Theatre, which is plush with new seating following a recent appeal, is now in the running for funding to give its entrance a facelift.

The theatre has been shortlisted for between £10,001 and £25,000 from the Aviva Community Fund - but needs the public to vote for it to win.

Ian Robinson, chairman of the theatre, said: “We want to refurbish and improve the entrance to the building, replacing the front doors and restoring the stained glass Empire sign which dates back to 1910.

“We want to be as inclusive as possible & we urgently need to improve access to the venue.”

If the theatre manages to secure the funding, volunteers also want to make the foyer area more welcoming, tidy up and create some waiting space, and make the floor smoother and more accessible.

Improvements to the venue will allow older people using walking frames to get into the foyer. It will also make it easier for wheelchair and scooter users to gain entry into the playhouse.

Ian said it was a great time at the theatre with tickets to its Christmas panto Whittington almost sold out already.

And, he said, tickets were even flying off the shelves for next year’s panto Beauty and the Beast.

“This is the fastest we can remember our Christmas panto selling out,” said Ian.

“There’s so much demand that people are buying for next year already.

“It’s a measure of how popular we have become and how successful we are.

“We started work on Whittington, which is an in house show, this time last year.

“It’s the most important show in the year to us as it carries us through the slower months when we don’t have much on like in January.”

Fewer than 500 tickets are left for Whittington which runs over 11 days from December 8-16.

Two thousand tickets have already been snapped up.

To vote for the popular playhouse go to https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-6363

To book tickets for Whittington go to chorleytheatre.com or drop into Malcolm Allen at Malcolm’s Musicland in Chapel Street or call him on 01257 264362.