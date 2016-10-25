Jansen says toe blow sidelined skipper Teague

Chorley boss Matt Jansen is hoping for good news on skipper Andy Teague.

Teague missed the Magpies’ narrow 1-0 defeat to Stockport County at Victory Park on Saturday and their 1-1 draw with Curzon Ashton last night.

Jansen explained: “Teague has got a bone bruise in his big toe and his second toe are black and blue.

“He’s strapped it up and he was alright running, but then when he put his boot on it was a problem for him, and striking a ball was a problem so we had to change personnel which wasn’t great preparation.

“Keiran Charnock came in and I thought he did a very good job.”

Jansen was disappointed his high-flying Magpies has their wings clipped by Jim Gannon’s Stockport side, but says the scoreline was the result of a blip and this his men are still a better footballing side than Stockport.

He said: “Obviously it is disappointing.

“I spoke to Jim Gannon after the game and he said there was nothing in it.

“But I said to the lads in there, everybody was disappointed, but 11 for 11 or 20 however many players we have got to their 20 players, I wouldn’t pick any of theirs against ours.

“We had a few flat performances, we weren’t exactly at it compared to how we have been, and we matched them, but player for player we are a better team than they are, so I will draw a positive from that but there were a few flat performances.

“On another day we are on the front foot and we go and win that game because we have a better footballing side than they do.

“At the end of the day that is football, sometimes it doesn’t go for you but we have got to pick ourselves up.

“I won’t hold anyone to blame. We are flying high, we are having a fantastic season so far.

“I’m not going to get on the back of anybody it was just one of those days, we will keep driving forward, we will keep positive, we will stay strong as a team and as a unit.”