It’s official - Tim’s bangers are world beaters

Chorley butcher Tim Brown was all smiles after Guinness verified his world record for making the most number of sausages in a minute.

Tim, co-owner of Brown’s of Chorley, said: “Making sausages is one of the parts of being a butcher I enjoy most. So becoming the world record holder is quite incredible.

“It just started as a bit of fun when the guys at Devro were challenging customers to see who could make the most sausages in a minute using a new product they launched but it turns out I’m the best in the world.

“I’m the fourth generation to run our family butchers with my brother Chris and look forward to displaying the new record breaking award in the store. Who knows maybe one day my kids or grandkids can have a go at breaking the record themselves.”

Tim’s record was set at a sausage-making challenge in Glasgow in July, and has now been officially verified by Guinness as a world record.

He made 60 fresh sausages in a minute, breaking the previous record of 44.