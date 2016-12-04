Horse box bursts into flames on motorway

A horse box burst into flames forcing the driver to pull off the motorway.

Fire crews were called after a woman on her way to pick up a horse saw the box catch fire as she travelled along the M61.

The driver came to a halt near the roundabout by the Hartwood Hall Hotel in Chorley at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley sued hose reels to put out the blaze and sent out a warning to horse box owners.

Crew manager for Chorley Stuart Haworth said: “The box was completely written off but the woman didn’t suffer any injuries. The fire was caused by an electrical fault but we would urge anyone with horse boxes to get them check regularly.

“They’re the sort of thing that you don’t use that often so it’s important to make sure it is in good working order before using it.”